Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,944 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Trinity Industries worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,422,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 711,123 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after buying an additional 497,334 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 320,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 826,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,822,000 after acquiring an additional 277,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

TRN opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.23. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

In related news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

