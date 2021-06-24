EnterCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,489.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $80,672.53 and $11,489.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00020532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.72 or 0.00620037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

