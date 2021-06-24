EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,021 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,714 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $48,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.96. 92,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,066. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 857.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. TD Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

