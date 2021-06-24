EOS Market Cap Achieves $3.69 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00011105 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000571 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,030,698,023 coins and its circulating supply is 954,530,944 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

