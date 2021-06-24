Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several research firms have commented on EPZM. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Epizyme alerts:

EPZM stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $921.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth about $11,335,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth about $7,943,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Epizyme by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after buying an additional 481,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Epizyme by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,919 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 376,331 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.