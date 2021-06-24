Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,018 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.02% of Equifax worth $224,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Equifax by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 20,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Equifax by 714.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,501,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.47. 7,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,355. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $242.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

