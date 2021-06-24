Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Equinix by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Equinix by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $803.56 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $747.09.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $860.74.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.