Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June, 24th (ADI, AFRM, AFTPF, ATVI, BZLYF, CHWWF, DASH, DEN, DTM, EA)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, June 24th:

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI). They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Get Analog Devices Inc alerts:

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM). DA Davidson issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of. DA Davidson issued a buy rating on the stock.

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI). They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN). They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Think Total Market ETF Defensief (NYSE:DTM). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA). They issued a neutral rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). Daiwa Capital Markets issued a buy rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA). They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF). Pareto Securities issued a hold rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moffett Nathanson issued a buy rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.