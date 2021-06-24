Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 24th (ATO, CDEV, DEN, ENTX, EQIX, FANG, GSK, HEN3, INFO, KBH)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 24th:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $114.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Atmos Energy Co alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $9.00 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $861.00 to $895.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $800.00 to $850.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $932.00 to $907.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target increased by Argus from $200.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $35.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $149.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €220.00 ($258.82) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €92.00 ($108.24) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $198.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $9.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €161.00 ($189.41) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $94.00 to $86.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $58.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.