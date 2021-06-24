Equity Residential Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 12,479 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,557% compared to the typical daily volume of 753 call options.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.46. The stock had a trading volume of 125,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,794. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,529 shares of company stock worth $4,179,674 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQR. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

