Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,235.87

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,235.87 ($16.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,245 ($16.27). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,215 ($15.87), with a volume of 19,326 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERGO shares. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Numis Securities raised Ergomed to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,330 ($17.38) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £592.81 million and a P/E ratio of 63.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,235.87.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

