ESBC (ESBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $525,227.46

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, ESBC has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market cap of $525,227.46 and $45,924.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,607,045 coins and its circulating supply is 28,327,711 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

