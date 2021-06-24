Ethernity Chain Market Cap Hits $70.00 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $7.10 or 0.00020311 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $70.00 million and $3.26 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00020532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.72 or 0.00620037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain (ERN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,860,469 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

