Ethverse 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30,876.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Ethverse has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $384,764.03 and $30,876.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00205804 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001708 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.70 or 0.00629859 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Ethverse

ETHV is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 38,031,653 coins and its circulating supply is 8,941,479 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.