Etrion (TSE:ETX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Etrion Co. (TSE:ETX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.41. Etrion shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 66,841 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The company has a market cap of C$135.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Etrion Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etrion Corporation operates as an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns, and operates power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of net installed solar capacity and 45 megawatts of solar parks under construction in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities.

