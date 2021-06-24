EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0014

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. EUNO has a market cap of $8.64 million and $2,863.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.89 or 0.00740641 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 212.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,239,240,054 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

