Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $688.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post sales of $688.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $686.00 million and the highest is $690.23 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $527.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million.

EEFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $143.42 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.52.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

