Everest Market Cap Tops $23.95 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Everest has traded down 52.7% against the US dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $23.95 million and approximately $672,593.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00046783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00099946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00164809 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,778.38 or 1.00560657 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

