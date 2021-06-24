Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $37.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 26336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,813 shares of company stock worth $3,802,116. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

