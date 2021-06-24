Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,440 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $19,536,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $201,627,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $130.97 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.95.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

