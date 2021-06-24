ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.12

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $681,312.54 and $6,090.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001105 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.33 or 0.00314676 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008124 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.