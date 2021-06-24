EXMO Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.33 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0869 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and $81,429.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00020738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.14 or 0.00599125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00039481 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXM is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.