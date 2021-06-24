Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,832 ($37.00). Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,806 ($36.66), with a volume of 857,697 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Experian to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,821.43 ($36.86).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,721.42. The company has a market cap of £25.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In related news, insider Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total transaction of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28). Also, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, for a total transaction of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Experian Company Profile (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

