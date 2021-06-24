Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Exponent worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPO stock opened at $88.18 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.92.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

