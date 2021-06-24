Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,199 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Extended Stay America worth $14,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAY. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 4.9% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63,535 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth about $3,358,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,990,000 after buying an additional 131,067 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STAY shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.92. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

