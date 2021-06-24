Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Capitolis Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 174,927 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.6% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $152,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.49 on Thursday, reaching $344.08. The stock had a trading volume of 397,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,284,221. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $343.42. The firm has a market cap of $975.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,280,267 shares of company stock worth $725,465,985. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

