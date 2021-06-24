Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,838,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,829 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Facebook worth $1,425,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,280,267 shares of company stock valued at $725,465,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $344.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,284,221. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $343.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

