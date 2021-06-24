Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,280,267 shares of company stock worth $725,465,985 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.60 on Thursday, hitting $344.19. 346,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,284,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.47. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $343.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

