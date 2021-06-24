Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00.

Shares of FB traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,287,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,226,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.47. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $344.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

