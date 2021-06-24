Faceter (FACE) Hits Market Cap of $1.89 Million

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Faceter has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $773.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Faceter has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00055215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00021101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.70 or 0.00612400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00040053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

