FairGame 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.38 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. FairGame has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FairGame has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006118 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00093792 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

