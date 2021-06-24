Falconswap (FSW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $105,408.00

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Falconswap has a market cap of $3.13 million and $105,408.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for $0.0836 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Falconswap has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00055126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $213.11 or 0.00603606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00039380 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

