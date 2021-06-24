FansTime Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, FansTime has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $700,642.23 and approximately $264,697.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00054715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.55 or 0.00607468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FTI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

