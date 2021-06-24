FantasyGold (FGC) Market Cap Reaches $48,768.32

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $48,768.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00103081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00163832 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,820.68 or 0.99657376 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

