Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Up 4.5%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.37 and last traded at $59.70. 47,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,926,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLY. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $471,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $22,439,446.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,546 shares of company stock worth $12,224,116 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

