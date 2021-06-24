Feathercoin (FTC) Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $6,588.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001122 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

