Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM opened at $101.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.68.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $62,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $91,893.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,207 shares of company stock worth $1,830,360. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

