Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,974 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,565 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $103.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $51.43 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.78.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

