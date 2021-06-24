Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 31,815 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,895 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,330,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,606,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

