Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 339,572 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 499,370.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,572 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Blink Charging worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $39.87 on Thursday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

