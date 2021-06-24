Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 3.10% of Itamar Medical worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Itamar Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ITMR shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.09 million, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

