Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.89.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $377.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.