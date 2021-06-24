Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,090 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

FMX opened at $83.61 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $86.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of -190.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.5771 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

