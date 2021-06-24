Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,424 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.19% of MDU Resources Group worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,426,000 after buying an additional 1,071,406 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,484,000 after buying an additional 130,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after buying an additional 375,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $30.84 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

