Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,977 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 73,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $231,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,378,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,796. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAWW opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.36 and a 12-month high of $76.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

