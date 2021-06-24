Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Mohawk Industries worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 471.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MHK opened at $188.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.47. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.57. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

