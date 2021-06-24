Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,732,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW stock opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.16. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.