Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $101.49 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

