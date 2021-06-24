Federated Hermes Inc. Has $11.08 Million Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,659 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.34% of Shutterstock worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shutterstock by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Shutterstock by 32.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 115.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Shutterstock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $801,900.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,140,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,131,593.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $172,565.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,865 shares of company stock worth $21,040,129 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

SSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.