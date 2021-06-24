Federated Hermes Inc. Has $11.84 Million Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 73,752 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.26% of Select Medical worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 79.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,609,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

